Sarawak secures RM 346.5 million worth of business events

KUCHING (Dec 13): Sarawak’s business events industry has recorded another outstanding performance year, closing at 95 secured national and international events with an estimated total economic impact of RM346.5 million — making this 139 per cent above targets.

From 2024 until 2028, Sarawak is set to welcome over 42,000 delegates with an estimated direct delegate expenditure of RM188.3 million and fetching a tax revenue of RM20.8 million.

As for hosted events, Sarawak hosted a total of 107 business events — a seven per cent increase compared to 2022. The total economic impact of these events stands at RM372 million with over 45,000 delegates contributing RM202.2 million to the economy.

The tax revenue for Sarawak is RM22.3 million. These figures are a 62 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Speaking at the board of directors appreciation dinner hosted by BESarawak, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak praised BESarawak and industry for going above and beyond this year.

“This increase in delegate arrivals and economic impact is a sure sign that Sarawak is back to its pre-pandemic vibrancy. Our economic achievements demonstrate that we are targeting the right business events based on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 — and ensuring they positively impact Sarawak.

“Furthermore, the industry must continue to be active in striving for excellence as we expand the business events infrastructure and secure more events.”

One of the event highlights was an expression of appreciation to dedicated employees of BESarawak who boast a track record of five and 10 years in the bureau.

They are Jason Tan Chin Foo (general manager for business development and marketing), Cho Chui Chui (finance manager), Chin Sin Nee (senior HR executive), Erica Ng (accounting and finance executive) and Alex Lidu (office assistant and driver).

Meanwhile, outgoing board members were also recognised for their significant contributions and positive influence in the business events industry.

They are Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel (Deputy Sarawak State Secretary – Economic Planning and Development) who will remain as the Sarawak Business Events Funds Chairman; Councillor Clarence Ting Ing Horh (chairman for Sibu Municipal Council); Assoc Prof Dr Hiram Ting Huong Yiew (associate professor at the faculty of hospitality and tourism management, UCSI University) and Audry Wan Ullok (president of the Sarawak Tourism Federation).

“Pushing BESarawak’s brand to the global market would not be possible without the trust and support of our board members, Sarawak Business Events Fund committee and other key stakeholders,” said Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, BESarawak’s chairman who spoke at the event.

“They play a tremendous role in driving the industry towards greater heights and the impact of this collaboration between everyone in the business events community is the key to success and we look forward to strengthening all collaborations in 2024.”

“All these accomplishments fall under the ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’ campaign, which promotes and facilitates collaborations for greater results and values.

“We are glad to see that the campaign is delivering significant value to the industry, which then translates into the events that Sarawak is securing and hosting,” said Amelia Roziman, BESarawak’s CEO.

“With the board of directors’ support, we will also ensure that opportunities are constantly created for the industry to contribute to Sarawak’s overall growth.”