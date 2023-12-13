SCIB unveils RM250 million Bintulu housing project

KUCHING (Dec 13): Industrialised building systems specialist, Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB), announced that SCIB Properties Sdn Bhd (SCIBP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCIB, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kemena City Development Sdn Bhd (KCD) and Smart Borneo Properties Sdn Bhd (SBP).

This MOU marks the preliminary stage for a potential joint venture focusing on a substantial residential development project in the Kemena Land District, Bintulu with a projected value of RM250 million.

This MOU paves the way for a detailed exploration and assessment of the joint venture’s feasibility. The proposed project envisages the development of approximately 50 acres of land into around 600 residential units, signifying a major undertaking in Bintulu’s property development sector.

SCIB, through its subsidiary SCIBP, brings its extensive expertise in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning to the table. Coupled with the real estate development experience of KCD and SBP, this MOU sets the foundation for a strategic collaboration that could significantly impact Sarawak s residential housing market.

Ku Chong Hong, group managing director of SCIB said, “Signing this MOU is a crucial first step towards what we envision as a landmark development in Bintulu. While this is just the initial stage, our optimism is high about the potential of this collaboration to culminate in a successful joint venture.

“SCIB is fully committed to exploring this opportunity with KCD and SBP, aiming to significantly contribute to the community through quality residential development.