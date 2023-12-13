Snowdan: Vital to preserve cultural heritage while embracing innovation in digital age

SIBU (Dec 13): The people must recognise the importance of preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage while embracing the transformative power of innovation in this digital age, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts pointed out that technology can be a powerful tool in preserving and evolving cultural identity.

“Today, we find ourselves at the intersection of tradition and cutting-edge technology, as we embark on a journey to explore the dynamic fusion of robotics, heritage and creativity.

“Sarawak, with its rich cultural tapestry and forward-thinking spirit, provides the perfect backdrop for this unique convergence,” he said when officiating at the opening of “RoboHeritage: Bridging Art, Culture and Innovation in Sarawak” event at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here today.

The event was organised by Sarawak Digital Media E-Platform Association (SDMEA) in collaboration with DJI Dronekaki Sarawak and UTS.

It was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Earlier, SDMEA president Zoey Ting Giek said the event was held to raise awareness about the importance of utilising technology as a tool to protect and promote cultural traditions for the future generations.

She said this especially in preserving and protecting Sarawak’s diverse and unique cultural heritage thorough the efforts of state government, community leaders, students and people in general.

“The collaboration between robotics and heritage showcases how technology can respectfully integrate with and contribute to the preservation, presentation, and understanding of cultural heritage for the present and future generations.

“Robotics technologies, such as 3D scanners and drones, allow for precise and detailed documentation of heritage sites, artifacts, and cultural relics.

“This digital documentation ensures accurate records for future reference and study.

“Robotics and technology enhance accessibility to heritage. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications enable individuals worldwide to virtually experience and explore heritage sites and artifacts, regardless of their physical location,” she said.

She said drones, for instance, can capture high-resolution images used for preservation purposes without causing harm to delicate structures.

“Robotics offer innovative ways to present heritage. Incorporating robots or interactive displays in museums and exhibitions creates engaging and dynamic experiences for visitors, making heritage more accessible and captivating,” she added.

Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak principal assistant secretary (Arts, Culture and Heritage) Dr Elena Gregoria Chai and UTS School of Computing and Creative Media dean Associate Professor Dr Alan Ting Huong Yong.