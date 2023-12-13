Southeast Asia’s tallest flagpole to be launched in Kuching on New Year’s Eve

KUCHING (Dec 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch Southeast Asia’s tallest flagpole on Dec 31, just before the countdown to the New Year at Kuching Waterfront.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah revealed a square around the flagpole, which flies the Sarawak flag, will also be launched on the same night.

However, he stopped short of revealing further details on the flagpole project, including the total cost and company involved, saying that such details will be revealed during the launch by the Premier.

“I do not have the finer details. But one thing I know, the government didn’t incur any cost. This is a CSR initiative from some of the successful companies that operate in Sarawak.

“It is not really a problem because it did not involve the rakyat’s money,” he told a press conference to announce the New Year 2024 Countdown and the launch of the flagpole.

When asked further on the name of the company involved, Abdul Karim said he will leave it to Abang Johari as it was the Premier’s idea to come up with the project.

“This is his baby. That’s why we leave it to right to the end. But we are proud of that, (it is an) iconic thing that we had done,” he said.

Abdul Karim earlier said the giant flagpole is an iconic landmark with visitors coming to the Kuching Waterfront to have their photos taken with it in the background.

“It has become our pride,” he added.

Based on previous news reports, the 99-metre flagpole, which sits between the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex and Fort Margherita, is four metres taller than Malaysia’s and Southeast Asia’s previous tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

Several media reports mentioned that the project costs RM30 million.

It was also reported that the Sarawak flag, which flies from the flagpole, measuring 312.5 square metres and weighing about a tonne, will be changed monthly.

On the New Year 2024 Countdown, Abdul Karim said the event themed ‘Let’s Celebrate Together’ will see performances by popular Malaysian artistes such as Datuk Amy Search, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Hael Hussaini, Floor 88, and D’Fam.

He said there will be an over 10-minute musical fireworks display after the countdown to the New Year.

“The New Year Countdown is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts with various exciting activities for the people of Sarawak,” he said, adding there will also be other activities such as aerobics, cultural shows, and Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra (SONS) Junior performance during the day on Dec 31.

Anticipating there will be large crowds at the Kuching Waterfront, he advised those coming to the event to reduce congestion by carpooling.