Sibu special education students display over 50 artworks at ‘Visual Arts Carnival’

SIBU (Dec 13): More than 50 artworks by special education students from four schools were showcased at the ‘Visual Arts Carnival’ at SK Pendidikan Khas Sibu here yesterday.

The students were from SK Pendidikan Khas Sibu, SK Perbandaran No.3 Sibu, SK Jalan Deshon and SK Perbandaran No.4 Sibu.

Wong Pak Kee, representing Sibu MP Oscar Ling, officiated at the carnival organised by the Visual Arts Education Committee and the SK Pendidikan Khas Sibu Parent-Teacher Association.

Speaking at the ceremony, SK Pendidikan Khas Sibu headmaster Muhammad Hamka Eallie said that special needs students have various talents and skills that can be unearthed, nurtured and developed towards optimal individual excellence.

“Special education students are assets that can contribute to the progress of society and should not be seen as liabilities.

“This carnival can directly improve learning, social skills and communication among children.

“They can learn how to live independently and also fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Muhammad Hamka also said that Special Education is no longer uncommon in the field of education today.

Therefore, he said, the community needs to play a more effective role and pay special attention in helping these students so that they are not left out in national development.

“Many of us often overlook or may not realise that one per cent of the country’s population are children with special needs and they need special attention especially from the learning aspect.

“Therefore, in the field of education, these students should not be left out and instead need extra educational services to guarantee their future,” he said.

Therefore, he believes, with the support of all community groups and existing intervention and support programmes, these students can enjoy a more perfect life in an interactive environment in line with the development of the minds of normal children.

“Through this kind of programme, students can be given the opportunity to feel like working productively, as well as form meaningful relationships and enjoy life meaningfully,” he said.