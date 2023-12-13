Trial date set for Machan attempted murder case

SIBU (Dec 13): The man accused of attempted murder using his pick-up truck in Machan last August is set to go on trial next May.

The Sessions Court here today set May 5-9, 2024 and May 14-15 for the trial of Jonwin Umpi, 57, while pre-trial case management on April 3, 2024 will be done via Zoom.

Jonwin was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, and a possible fine, and if hurt is caused to any person by such act, the offender shall be liable to up to 20 years in jail upon conviction.

According to the charge, Jonwin allegedly attempted to murder a 25-year-old man by hitting him with a pick-up truck on Aug 7 at 4.30pm at a restaurant in Machan.

He is believed to have caused a riot at the Kanowit District Office on Sept 13.

Today, several police personnel were seen at the court compound to ensure everything remained under control.

The case is prosecuted by deputy public prosecutors Mark Kenneth Netto and David Bakit Nuing.

Jonwin was represented by defence counsel and his bail has been extended pending the trial.