Two projects worth RM7 mln to be carried out at Kpg Ampungan, says Sagah

KUCHING (Dec 13): Two projects with total costs of RM7 million have been approved for implementation by Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) at Kampung Ampungan in Serian.

GKCDA chairman Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said one of the projects is the Kampung Ampungan Waterfront (riverbank protection, beautification, and landscaping; upgrading of facilities for jetties for fishermen), costing RM2 million.

The other project is the RM5 million upgrade of the road linking Kampung Seroban, Kampung Ampungan, and Kampung Sebangkui.

Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman and Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, made these announcements when officiating at a dinner to mark the appointment of Kampung Ampungan’s new village chief Johannes Chanui, recently.

Sagah said various projects have been implemented at Kampung Ampungan in Serian that have provided various benefits to the local community.

He pointed out that these include several Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects for 2023 which have been approved in the village.

“Among the projects were repairing the Kampung Ampungan football field which cost RM342,000; repairing the dilapidated bridge to the Kampung Ampungan Catholic cemetery (RM101,500); and completing the Kampung Ampungan agricultural and fishing sheds (RM135,000),” he said.

In addition, he also said that the Kampung Ampungan Kemas Kindergarten construction project had also been approved at a cost of RM630,000.

In his speech, Sagah called on the villagers to always cooperate well with the village chief and the village development and security committee (JKKK) in all matters that could bring progress and development to the village.

Also present at the event were Serian Deputy Resident Abdul Khalid Manap, Serian district officer Lim Hock Meng, political secretary to the Premier Demen Rejek, and Temenggong Division Henry Bujang Sendan.