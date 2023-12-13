Ugak grateful to Anwar for appointing him as Deputy Minister of Digital

KUCHING (Dec 13): Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong has expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving him the trust to hold the post of Deputy Minister of Digital in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

He believes the cabinet reshuffle is meant to empower the administration of the Unity Government to ensure that the direction of the country remains progressive for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“Indeed, I vow to continue contributing my service and perform to the best of my ability for the benefit of the people and the country as a whole,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was issued after Anwar had announced the Cabinet reshuffle at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya yesterday morning.

Prior to the reshuffle, Ugak, who is Hulu Rajang MP, was the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak and Sabah Affairs and Special Functions).

Ugak said he is also grateful to Anwar and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for their trust in him to carry out his responsibilities throughout the past one year in the previous portfolio.

He also expressed his deepest appreciation to Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions), for the cooperation and close working relationship in jointly leading agencies especially the Civil Defence Force and the National Disaster Management Agency.

“I also express my gratitude and appreciation to the Chief Commissioner and Director General and members of the Prime Minister’s Department for their support and cooperation given to me,” he added.