Use of chicken manure is discouraged, says Mohamad Sabu

BAGAN SERAI (Dec 13): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security does not encourage the use of chicken manure, although there is no legal provision under the ministry’s jurisdiction that prevents the use of such fertiliser in the agricultural sector.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this was because the fertiliser caused discomfort to the public due to its foul smell and the potential to cause burns if it came into contact with plants.

“The use of chicken manure can also cause disease to humans,” he said after closing the Entrepreneurship and Curriculum Day at Maahad Al-Ehya Assharif Gunung Semanggol here last night.

He said this in response to complaints by food stall traders in Parit Haji Aman and Parit Haji Tahir here over housefly infestation and foul smell due to the use of chicken dung at a vegetable farm in the area.

Mohamad said a complaint could be lodged to the local authority (PBT) for further action regarding the matter, where an investigation could be conducted under Section 2 of the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

Meanwhile, commenting on agricultural activities carried out, allegedly by the Rohingya ethnic group near the two locations involved, he said the area concerned is reserved land owned by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID). – Bernama