15-year-old Marudi motorcyclist dies after crashing into drain

MIRI (Dec 14): A 15-year-old motorcyclist was killed this morning after crashing the machine into a drain at Jalan Kampung Pemindahan Marudi.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak operations centre said it received a report on what is believed to be a single-vehicle accident at 7.20am.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of seven personnel was dispatched to the scene.

“When they arrived, there was indeed an accident where the victim was in an unconscious state in the drain next to the main road,” said the statement.

Firefighters at the scene moved the victim, identified as Calroney Charlse, out of the drain using a stretcher.

Paramedics from Marudi Hospital then pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.