19-year-old pleads guilty to obstructing duty of police in Kuching, to know fate on Jan 23

KUCHING (Dec 14): A 19-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to obstructing duty of policemen by speeding up his car to escape inspection after he was caught doing indecent acts with a female acquaintance in his car, will know his fate on Jan 23, next year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi set the date to hear the social report of the man who was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of not more than two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Zubaidah also ordered the man to be released on a bail of RM1,000 with his mother as a surety.

He committed the offence at Jalan Samariang at around 2.30pm on Dec 7, 2020. He was underaged at the time.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police conducting Ops Lejang Khas (Harassment) patrol saw a car with the engine still running at the parking area of Sarawak Stadium.

One of the policemen then approached the car to introduce himself and found the man, who was 16 at the time, and a female half-naked in the car.

The teen who was frightened then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, almost running over another police officer.

He hit another car during a high speed chase with the police and was finally caught at the Jalan Samariang roundabout.

Investigation found that the teen and his female acquaintance, who had only known each other for a week, met each other through an online dating application.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the man was unrepresented by a counsel.