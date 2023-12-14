61 in Pakan receive compensation cheques for land acquired by govt

KUCHING (Dec 14): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has presented compensation cheques worth RM1.1 million to 61 landowners whose lands were taken up for three government projects in the constituency.

The projects encompass the upgrading of timber roads in the Sarikei Division, covering a 3.4km stretch from Rumah Saban Sungai Ipoh/Ulu Kota Pakan, involving a land area of 8.0868 hectares.

The second project involves the Pakan/Ulu Kota Road and the replacement of seven temporary bridges with permanent bridges, spanning 16.856 hectares of land, including one titled land and 32 Bumiputera Communal Reserve lands.

The third project focuses on extending the road to Pakan Town, spanning 1km and covering a land area of 0.9885 hectares.

The cheques were presented at the Pakan District Office multipurpose hall in a ceremony today.

In his speech, Mawan, who is advisor on Food Security, Commodity and Regional Development in the Sarawak Premier’s Office, emphasised the government’s commitment to four infrastructure elements: water, roads, electricity, and digital connectivity.

“All these fundamental infrastructure developments are crucial to realising the state’s vision of progress by 2030,” he said.

He also highlighted that the coastal road construction, despite requiring substantial funding, can be completed within seven to nine years – aimed at connecting the Pan Borneo Highway and opening up vast areas for agricultural purposes.

“The aim is to realise the government’s efforts to multiply development in rural areas and will have an impact on the state’s economy,” he added.

To do this, he said the government needs land to ensure that development projects can be implemented.

“The Sarawak government will not take the land of the people involved in government projects for free; instead it will be taken based on the existing provisions in the State Land Code Chapter 81 and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

“All reclaimed land will be compensated based on an assessment from the Sarawak Land and Survey Department. This compensation will be assessed accordingly based on the plants available, the built structure if any and the size of the land involved according to the current value,” he said.

Mawan also explained that no law can provide for the taking or use of property by force without adequate compensation.