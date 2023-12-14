Do Covid-19 self test if you have flu-like symptoms, medical association urges public

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the community to do Covid-19 self test when experiencing flu-like symptoms and isolate themselves if infected with the virus to prevent its spread and protect vulnerable groups.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said with most of the current Covid-19 cases reported to be mild, there was a high likelihood that many people were not even self-testing for the virus when experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“This is a concern as without self-testing, the necessary quarantine is also likely being skipped as well,” he said in a statement.

Dr Azizan reiterated that people should conduct a self test when experiencing flu-like symptoms to rule out Covid-19 and immediately isolate if they tested positive for the virus.

He cautioned that those with a weak immune system can still be at risk of hospitalisation for severe Covid-19 and depending on their condition, even death.

“While Covid-19 is well under control in the country now and no longer a threat to the majority of the population, it can still be life-threatening to the elderly and those with comorbidities,” he stressed.

Dr Azizan also advised those at high risk to take the recommended booster shots on schedule as well as wear a face mask when around others, in crowded situations and in poorly ventilated public spaces.

He added: “Handwashing with water and soap or hand sanitising which is a good habit we learned during the pandemic should also continue to be practised by everyone.”