Dr Sim: Not fair to compare my actions during MCO with Chong’s

KUCHING (Dec 14): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian told the High Court here today that it was unfair to compare his actions with that of Chong Chieng Jen’s in regards to the distribution of essential food during Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020.

During cross examination by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong in the deputy premier’s defamation suit against the Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman, Kong said Dr Sim was not being fair in calling Chong a bad example for distributing food when he (Dr Sim) was doing the same.

“I disagree because when I went down to Batu Kawa to help DDMC distribute food aid on a few occasions, I was not just carrying bags of rice but I handed them over to those who were in need as well as assessed our standard operating procedure (SOP) for the food aid distribution.

“So it is unfair to compare me with the defendant,” insisted Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party president.

Kong: Yet you also rebuked the defendant’s action in distributing food aid by saying that leaders should set a good example. By stating that, you were denouncing the defendant for not staying at home but instead distributing food aid during the MCO period. Are you telling this court that you also did not set a good example by distributing food aid in Batu Kawa?

Dr Sim: I disagree, because the video shown to me yesterday (Dec 13) showed the defendant carrying bags of rice from a truck full of rice, and I have no idea whether he is distributing the food aid to whom and where, and whether it is a whole truck full of rice that he is carrying. The video is captured in such a way that only shows the defendant and no one else, and only of a few trips. To me, it is a self-made video for self-promotion, and this is based on my factual observation as a fair comment.

Kong then put it to Dr Sim that the deputy premier would denounce any act done by Chong, be it good or bad, due to their political rivalry.

Dr Sim: I disagree. I never treat my political rivals as enemies, and on multiple occasions, I had advised Chong to stop smoking because I value his friendship.

The defamation suit which is being heard before judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab will resume next year.

In 2020, Dr Sim filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that he had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by lawyer Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.