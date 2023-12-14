First phase of Central Database Hub data collection focuses on Fed Govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The first phase of the development of the Central Database Hub (Padu) focuses on the collection of information and data from ministries and agencies under the Federal Government, said Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Padu integrates microdata from various government agencies to create profiles of individuals and households.

“Government agencies operating in the states and districts have a variety of granular data up to the locality stage and high frequency.

“That is why the involvement of all agencies and data sharing is fundamental to making Padu a success,” she said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a question from Senator Mohd Hasbie Muda on the involvement of institutions under the state governments, such as the state Islamic Religious Councils and private institutions.

Hanifah Hajar said that various engagement sessions had been held with state authorities since August.

“The cooperation of various agencies at the state level will also be sought in the next phase to ensure more complete information can be integrated into the Padu system,” she said. – Bernama