Following 15-day visa-free entry to China for six countries, Malaysians top daily visitor numbers

KUCHING (Dec 14): Malaysia, among the six countries granted a 15-day visa-free entry to China, recorded the greatest number of daily visitors at 1,113 on Dec 1.

A spokesperson for China’s Consulate-General’s office in Kuching said the figures are from the country’s National Immigration Administration.

“On the first day of China granting the unilateral visa-free travel for holders of ordinary passports from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia, visitors from Malaysia recorded the highest number at 1,113 on the first day the policy was implemented.

“Within 24 hours following Malaysia’s announcement on visa-free entry for 30 days for visitors from China, the search on Malaysia through China’s tourism websites saw a spike of 166 per cent.

“We believe that this visa-free entry policy would augur well for both China and Malaysia in terms of enhancing bilateral relationships and collaborations in various industries,” the spokesperson said in an interview.

According to the spokesperson, the visa-free entry policy would give greater convenience to visitors of both countries although there have been some concerns about Chinese nationals overstaying.

“In our opinion, we should not stir up this issue, and we are against the act of stereotyping Chinese citizens. On our end, China’s Consulate-General in Kuching is willing to work closely with the Sarawak government to capitalise on the benefit of this visa-free entry policy to strengthen our relationships,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said they looked forward to seeing more Chinese citizens visiting the Land of the Hornbills.

Visitors from China could get a good taste of the local delicacies in Sarawak besides experiencing the unique local cultures and adventures as well as admiring the state’s tourism attractions, said the spokesperson.

“In the meantime, we will remind Chinese citizens to pay close attention to Malaysia’s latest entry requirements, adhere to Malaysian laws and regulations, respect the local traditions and customs, to uphold the image of good Chinese citizens,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stressed the Chinese government does not take the issue of its citizens travelling abroad lightly.

According to the spokesperson, Chinese citizens who exit the country are issued a notice from China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Care Centre through mobile devices to remind them of tourism and safety guidelines overseas.

The spokesperson said China’s Consulate-General in Kuching would also issue updates on Chinese visitors entering Sarawak.

“We are committed to working hand in hand with the Sarawak government to further enhance our management and services for Chinese citizens travelling to the state of Sarawak,” added the spokesperson.

China recently announced the visa-free entry policy for citizens of the five European countries and Malaysia in line with global integration.

The unilateral visa-free travel is granted for holders of ordinary passports from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia between Dec 1 this year and Nov 30 next year.

Holders of ordinary passports from these countries may enter China without the need of applying for a visa for business, leisure, and transit not exceeding 15 days.

Those who do not meet the visa exemption requirements from these countries are still expected to apply for a visa to China before entering the country.