Former Bernama chief editor appointed as Malaysian Press Institute president

KUCHING (Dec 14): Former Bernama chief editor Datuk Yong Soo Heong has been appointed as the new president of Malaysian Press Institute (MPI).

The appointment was made during the Extraordinary General Meeting of the MPI’s Council of Administration held in Kuala Lumpur today.

The other two key leadership positions appointed during the meeting were Vice President which went to New Straits Times group editor Farrah Naz Karim, and Deputy President to Star Media Group managing editor Brian Martin.

Expressing gratitude for the trust and honor bestowed upon them, Yong who is also the current chief editor for The Weekly Echo news portal, emphasised the need for MPI to evolve in tandem with the rapidly changing media landscape.

He outlined a vision for MPI to become more inclusive and relevant to the media industry by organising a series of training programs.

“These training programs aim to nurture more high-quality and highly skilled journalists, contributing to the elevation of journalistic standards in our country,” he said in a statement.

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration and engagement from all stakeholders to achieve these goals.

He also envisions MPI as a platform that not only serves the existing members but also invites more media organisations to join.

The term of service for the Council of Administration extends until the next General Meeting, scheduled before the middle of next year.

To date, MPI Council of Administration has six members, including the three newly appointed positions.