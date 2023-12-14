Foundation brings orthopaedic care to over 50 elderly Kelabit, Penan patients

KUCHING (Dec 14): Over 50 elderly Kelabit and Penan elderly patients recently received specialised orthopaedic care.

A press release said the one-day event, spearheaded by Yayasan Kesenian Orang Asli, showcased the dedication of orthopaedic specialists in addressing critical healthcare needs.

The event took place at a remote village in the mountains of Bario, accessible only by a 12-hour drive from Miri or by twin otter aircraft.

Yayasan Kesenian Orang Asli chairman Dr Andre Ratos emphasised the importance of healthcare connectivity for elderly patients to access specialists.

Organising chairperson Datin Pearl Masna presented physiotherapy equipment from Innerwheel KLCC to families with elderly members and demonstrated its use during the event.

Penghulu Caleena Sakai conveyed thanks on behalf of the Kelabit community and helped to translate messages for older attendees.

As donations were distributed to each family, orthopaedic specialists Dr Thiru Kumaran (Miri Hospital orthopaedic service head) and Dr Peter Choo reviewed and treated elderly patients.

The on-the-spot treatment addressed tendinitis, strains, sprains, and stiffness.

The event’s objectives were screening and diagnosis of degenerative joint and spine conditions.

Upon discussion post event with Dr Thiru, 25 patients with concerning orthopaedic conditions were counselled and obtained a referral pathway.

Dr Andre emphasised the significance of preventive screening to enhance quality of life for the elderly.

Citing challenges like poor access to specialists, the burden of travel costs, and reluctance to seek healthcare, Dr Andre said the event aimed to build rapport, treat, educate, and encourage indigenous individuals to seek follow-up or surgical care at district hospitals.

Comprehensive records were taken during the event, ensuring diligent follow-ups for continued care.

Dr Andre also thanked sponsors including BCM Alliance and the Australian High Commission.

“They enabled us to fill the gaps in care to enable a better Malaysia for our indigenous people,” he added.