Four safe after fishing boat capsizes near Btg Paloh bridge construction site

MUKAH (Dec 14): A skipper and three crewmen survived after their fishing boat capsized in Batang Paloh, Tanjung Manus here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the incident happened around 11am when the boat became trapped in a shallow sandbar area near the construction site of the Batang Paloh bridge.

“Due to strong currents, the boat tilted and capsized,” said Bomba in a statement.

It added that Bomba Tanjung Manis personnel Mohammad Hasbullah Juli, who happened to be at the scene, rescued the four men and brought them to the bridge construction site.

“The skipper is aged 62, while the three crewmen – all Indonesians – are aged 24, 30, and 50,” said Bomba.