Govt urged to re-enforce SOP amid rising number of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Dec 14): The government is urged to consider reinstating the mandatory use of face mask and practice of physical distancing to curb the recent spike of Covid-19 infections in the country.

In making this call, Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said it is pertinent for Malaysia to take precautionary measures to reduce the risks of individuals being infected with such highly contagious virus so as to prevent further spread within the society.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor asserted that the use of face mask would at least protect oneself and others against being infected with Covid-19.

“When someone talks, coughs or sneezes, this may release tiny droplets into the air that can infect others. A face mask can prevent such virus from spreading to others

“People should use face mask which is recommended by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organisation (WHO) in order to protect their health effectively,” he said in a statement.

Muzaffar said the government should also monitor the sale of face masks should the demand for such items skyrocket later.

He added that sellers or traders, who are found taking advantage of the current situation can be penalised under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He stressed that physical distancing is the most effective measure in containing the spread of virus, which is airborne.

“Authorities have encouraged or mandated physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic as it is an important method of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“People can remain physically connected by meeting outdoors at a safe distance and online. Physical distancing, combined with the use of face masks, good respiratory hygiene and hand sanitising, is considered the most feasible way to reduce or delay a pandemic,” he said.

Muzaffar felt that the government should consider enforcing physical distancing in public areas such as shopping complexes, restaurants, hotels, places of worship and inside all public transports.

He said offices, schools and higher learning institutions should also adopt physical distancing.

“The government should also urge the public to temporarily restrain themselves from performing or organising any activities which could attract huge crowds.

“Meetings, workshops, courses and seminars at various workplaces should also be done online,” he added.