Health Ministry to issue advisory on Covid-19 booster shots for the vulnerable, says Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 14): Newly-minted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today that his ministry will be issuing an advisory on Covid-19 booster shot recommendations in the coming weeks, especially for the vulnerable and those with comorbidities.

His comments come after the Ministry of Health said yesterday that reported Covid-19 cases in Malaysia had almost doubled in a seven-day period, just weeks before the year-end holidays and festivities.

Dzulkefly also reassured Malaysians over the country’s reserves of Covid-19 booster shots.

He said that the booster shots currently in stock offered adequate protection against all strains and new variants of the virus.

“We still have reserves of booster shots in our stock that are within their use-by date.

“It is still sufficient and can protect the public from any strain, sub variants, and new variants of the virus,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan advised the public to wear masks during gatherings with friends and family as the 49th Epidemiological Week (ME49) from December 3-9 revealed a concerning surge, with 12,757 reported cases compared to 6,796 cases in ME48. — Malay Mail