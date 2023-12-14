HR minister: Socso needs to review policies in line with current development

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) needs to constantly keep its policies and employee protection programmes abreast with current developments, especially the latest risks such as climate change, technology, economic patterns and the employment market.

The message was delivered by the new Human Resource Minister Steven Sim in his official working visit to Menara Perkeso in Jalan Ampang here today.

“The world is expanding fast. If we are still stuck in the our old environment, we will be left behind. Its time to double our efforts in the struggle to bring benefit to the people,” he said in a statement issued by Socso.

Also present in the visit was Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad

According to Socso, the minister’s delegation arrived at 11 am and was brought to visit the operation at the counter before attending a briefing by Socso Group chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

The briefing touched on the development of current issues, including the cyber hacking incident on Dec 2, which is currently undergoing internal forensic investigation.

Sim, who was previously Deputy Minister of Finance, was appointed as Minister of Human Resources following the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, while Abdul Rahman was previously Deputy Minister of Works. – Bernama