Kuching private clinic assistant placed on good-behaviour bond for stealing patient’s necklace

KUCHING (Dec 14): A private clinic assistant was placed on a one-year bond of good behaviour by the Magistrates’ Court here today after she pleaded guilty to stealing a gold necklace belonging to a patient seeking treatment there.

Joanna Wee, 65, made the plea before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code was read to her.

The Section provides a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Wee committed the offence at a private clinic here at around 9am on Dec 6, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the case complainant, 39, sought medical attention at the clinic as she felt dizzy and unwell.

Wee as the clinic assistant then nebulised the complainant, who felt the accused touching her neck but did not think much of it due to being dizzy at the time.

After getting the medical care, the complainant went home and later realised the gold necklace she had worn to the clinic was missing.

Loss was estimated at RM2,000.

Following a police report lodged, police arrested Wee around 2pm the same day and discovered that she had already sold the necklace to a jewellery shop.

An employee at the shop also confirmed that Wee had sold the necklace to them, and provided police with the sales receipt that bore Wee’s name.

In addition, the complainant also identified the necklace sold to the shop as hers.

Insp Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Wee was unrepresented by counsel.