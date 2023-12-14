Lorry driver in Kuching unscathed after vehicle catches fire

KUCHING (Dec 14): A man escaped unscathed after the lorry he was driving caught fire along Jalan Setia Raja around noon today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire completely razed the cabin of the five-tonne vehicle.

“A team from the Tabuan Jaya fire station fully extinguished the flames at 12.56pm. No injuries were reported in the incident,” it said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Meanwhile in Kanowit, a motorcyclist perished in a collision with a 10-tonne lorry along Jalan Majau this morning.

Kanowit Bomba chief Arrahman Chik in a statement identified the deceased as Belon Lanting, 59.

He said a distress call was received at 11.22am and personnel from the Kanowit fire station were dispatched to assist in cleaning the road of accident debris.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he said, adding the operation concluded at 12.18pm.