Miri health officer: Number of Covid-19 cases stable

MIRI (Dec 14): The number of Covid-19 cases in Miri has remained relatively stable amid rising cases of the infection in other parts of Sarawak, said Miri Divisional Health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman Packierisamy.

However, he cautioned the public not to be complacent but take the necessary preventive measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“Do not be complacent, put on mask and practise social distancing and keep a distance if you chanced upon someone who seemed ill,” he advised.

Dr Raviwharmman was asked by reporters on the trend here after a site visit by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to Miri City Health Clinic.

With school holidays starting next week and the upcoming Christmas season, he urged care-givers and parents to keep their loved ones safe from Covid by taking preventive measures such as good hygiene practices and wearing a face mask if unwell.

According to the health minister, the number of Covid-19 cases nation-wide had increased by 88 per cent to 12,757 in the past week compared to 6,796 in the preceding week and the ministry is considering to issue new directives for Covid-19 booster jabs soon, especially for those who are more vulnerable to complications from the virus.

Members of the public have been advised to wear face masks in crowded areas and to quarantine themselves for five days if they test positive for Covid-19.