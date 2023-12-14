Nancy: Ministry to enhance Women’s Anti-Crime Squad programme for community policing

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) wants to strengthen the Women’s Anti-Crime Squad (Waja) programme to raise awareness about criminal issues in the aftermath of the killing of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Waja Squad could act as a first responder for community policing in case of crime and terrorism.

“This Waja Squad is made up of members of the community including villagers who take action when there arises violence or anything related to the community, so they are the ones who will help.

“But in this case, we need to improve their legal knowledge to know what they can do,” she said after closing a Policewomen’s Management Development Committee (JPPPW) 2023 Seminar here today.

Nancy said the squad could also be integrated with Ops Cantas Khas Wanita which is a team run by female police officers to implement crime awareness programmes in the community.

She said there were currently 328,558 Waja Squad members nationwide.

Meanwhile, Nancy called on the community, especially parents, to be more aware of their surroundings and take lessons from the case of Zayn Rayyan’s death.

“We need to be aware of children’s movements because, for example, anyone can take advantage of a wandering child … let us play a role together to ensure our children are always under our care and observation,” she said.

In a similar development, Nancy said KPWKM was ready to provide counselling services to Zayn Rayyan’s family in coping with the trauma.

The six-year-old autistic child was reported missing on Dec 5 in Damansara Damai, before he was found dead near a stream about 200 metres from his home block at Idaman Apartments the next day. – Bernama