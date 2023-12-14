Nine occupants including two senior citizens survive predawn Daro house fire

MUKAH (Dec 14): Nine occupants, two of whom are senior citizens, survived a house fire that occurred around 5.20am today in Kampung Nanga Besar, Daro.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, the fire involved a non-permanent structure measuring around 14 metres by 5.5 metres by 24 metres.

“The house suffered approximately 70 per cent damage,” a spokesperson told Utusan Borneo.

Firefighters from the Daro fire station at the scene used a supplementary water supply line for initial actions.

Subsequently, the firefighters used a 60-metre hose with two nozzles connected to the fire engine’s pump, drawing water from an open source – a large ditch about nine metres away from the incident site.

All nine residents were safely evacuated without injuries.

The operation ended at 7.19am.

The cause of the fire and the value of what was damaged have yet to be established.