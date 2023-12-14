Thursday, December 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»No charge to switch from MyGaz cylinders to PetrosNiaga’s, Bukit Assek rep assures

No charge to switch from MyGaz cylinders to PetrosNiaga’s, Bukit Assek rep assures

0
By Peter Boon on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Chieng speaks to reporters.

SIBU (Dec 14): Sibu folks can rest assured that there will be no charges imposed on them for exchanging yellow MyGaz cylinders to that of PetrosNiaga’s red, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

According to him, he had contacted the PetrosNiaga CEO Charles Balang who has confirmed that there would be no charges to switch gas cylinders from other companies to that of PetrosNiaga’s.

Chieng said he was compelled to clear any doubts following the many complaints and feedback received over the past few days.

“Many have complained about dealers allegedly refusing to receive yellow cylinders in exchange for the red ones.

“I then conveyed the Sibu public’s concern to the PetrosNiaga CEO, who assured me that any exchange by the public should be free. There are no charges,” he said here yesterday.

He also informed there are several PetrosNiaga dealers here where the public could exchange their yellow MyGaz cylinders.

On a related matter, Chieng believed that more dealers would soon be joining PetrosNiaga, thus expanding the company’s distribution network.

Sponsored links