No decision yet on political cooperation – Sabah Umno deputy chief

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): Sabah Umno has not made any decisions regarding its political cooperation in the upcoming Sabah state election, said Sabah Umno deputy chief Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

At an Umno retreat session recently, Abdul Rahman said that Sabah Umno had agreed to have preliminary discussions with all parties in Sabah.

“This discussion is to see, evaluate and weigh which party can be our partner in the upcoming Sabah state election.

“After preliminary discussions with all parties are completed and after careful consideration, only then will an official decision be made.

“For information, for now, the Sabah Umno leadership is still conducting preliminary discussions with all parties. This means that there is no official decision yet on who will be Sabah Umno’s cooperation partner in the upcoming state election,” he said in a press release on Thursday.

Abdul Rahman in his statement also hoped that Sabah Umno members, supporters and activists at the grassroots would calm down until there is an official decision on cooperation partners that will be made in the near future.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s presence at the Warisan’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hakka Hall here on Thursday sparked further speculation of a possibility of Warisan and Sabah Umno teaming up in the next state election.

Both Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Bung admitted that there is a possibility of political collaboration in Sabah, but it is still not official.

“Cooperation need to exist, but when? We don’t know. There is no official discussion yet, but cooperation is important. There must be cooperation in life. Even husband and wife must cooperate, right?“ Bung said when asked about it.

Rumors of collaboration between Sabah Umno and Warisan started in early 2023 when there was a political turmoil known as the Langkah Kinabalu.

When the coup failed, there was no further development regarding the cooperation until Bung once again hinted at establishing cooperation with Warisan on November 18.

However, the two parties have not finalised any official collaboration despite seeing supporting each others’ programmes in various events at the grassroot levels.