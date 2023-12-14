Padawan cops on hunt for motorcycle theft suspect caught on CCTV

KUCHING (Dec 14): Padawan police are looking for man who was caught on CCTV footage stealing a parked motorcycle from in front of a Siburan shop on Dec 11.

Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said in a statement today the suspect is believed to be in his 40s and around 160cm tall.

“Police are currently investigating this case under Section 379A of the Penal Code (theft of a motor vehicle),” said Lim.

He said the video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a user named Awang Shaminan yesterday (Dec 13) and it has since been widely shared.

Lim added a male victim has filed a police report of the motorcycle being stolen around 10.30pm on Dec 11.

He advised the public to take preventive measures, such as fixing additional locks on vehicles, especially motorcycles.

Those with any information regarding the incident should call the Padawan police operations room on 082-862233.