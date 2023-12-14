Thursday, December 14
Pickup truck in Sibu strikes traffic light box, overturns

By Jane Moh on Sarawak
The overturned pickup truck at Jalan Tong Sang.

SIBU (Dec 14): A pickup truck turned turtle after crashing into a traffic light box at Jalan Tong Sang here Wednesday night.

A statement issued by Sibu Central Fire Station said its personnel were sent to the scene to assist after a distress call was received at 11pm.

“The driver of the pickup truck was not at the scene when our personnel arrived. However, members of the public there informed that the driver did not sustain any injuries,” it said.

The team departed the scene after ensuring the safety of the area.

