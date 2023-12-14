Sarawak police ready to mobilise 1,262 personnel for possible floods

KUCHING (Dec 14): Sarawak police are ready to deploy 1,262 personnel to assist with flooding during the northeast monsoon season, which is expected to continue until March next year.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the personnel consisted of 187 officers and 1,075 members of different ranks from different departments and districts.

He said police are also ready to mobilise 1,335 assets during floods.

“These assets will comprise of 348 land assets, 832 assets for river and sea, 11 air units, and a total of 144 miscellaneous assets such as tents,” he said today after chairing a coordination meeting among agencies that will be involved during floods.

He said the police will serve as operations commander during floods, collaborating with the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, and other relevant agencies.

Mancha said the police have conducted five early flood exercises to enhance preparedness in handling ground situations, focusing on saving lives and ensuring the safety of property.

He called on residents in low-lying areas to proactively prepare for potential flash floods, including organising essential documents in a go-bag that can be easily carried out of the house during an emergency.

“Residents in low-lying areas are also advised to be aware of any changes in the weather and also keep track of any announcements made by the relevant departments,” said Mancha.

He stressed residents affected by floods should promptly move to safe areas or designated flood relief centres when directed to do so.

On another note, Mancha said this year’s ‘Ops Selamat’ will be launched at Farley Sibu on Dec 20.

“My advice is to drive safely on the roads and I pray that everyone will reach their destination and get back safely,” he added.

Among those present at the press conference were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus and Internal Sarawak Security and Public Order Department head Supt Nixon Joshua Ali.