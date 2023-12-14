Sarawak siblings shine at TennisMalaysia Masters in KL

KUCHING (Dec 15):The recently concluded TennisMalaysia Masters at the National Tennis Centre along Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur witnessed an outstanding display of skill and determination from two Sarawak junior players.

It saw the emergence of two promising talents from Sarawak, Ryoga Kho and his younger brother Yoshi Kho, who made their mark in the Under-10 and Under-12 boys categories.

Ryoga, 11, showcased his prowess by navigating through the round-robin group stage, triumphing over formidable opponents from Johor and Negeri Sembilan to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Despite a valiant effort, Ryoga succumbed to the eventual champion from Johor in the Boys Under-12 singles category, marking an impressive journey throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, nine-year old Yoshi demonstrated remarkable resilience as he triumphed over opponents from Johor and Pahang to secure a place in the semifinals of the Under-10 category.

Their commendable performances throughout the junior leg of the tournament earned them well-deserved recognition, resulting in their selection among the top eight players for the Masters tournament.

The achievement of both Ryoga and Yoshi in reaching the semifinals not only signifies their individual talent but also positions them among the top four players in their respective categories.

As both brothers continue to strive for excellence in their tennis careers, the support and assistance from all have been instrumental in nurturing their talent, dedication, and passion for the sport.