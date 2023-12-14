SGH seeks patient’s husband, next-of-kin

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is seeking the husband or next-of-kin of a patient named Yap Tian Khim.

According to a statement, Yap was accompanied by her husband Chong Kok Heng to the hospital for treatment and was admitted to the emergency and trauma department on Dec 5.

However, no family members including her husband or next-of-kin have visited since that day.

Yap’s last known address is at No 67, Jalan Foochow No 1 here.

Despite numerous attempts to locate the husband and other family members, the hospital has been unsuccessful in reaching them via the provided contact numbers.

Her husband or next-of-kin are urged to contact Rita Fazlin Awang @ Ibrahim, the Medical Social Work Officer at the hospital at 082-276666 ext 4374 during office hours or the Medical Ward 5 at 082-276666 ext 5934 immediately.