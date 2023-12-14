Sibu Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sibu Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of a 72-year-old male patient Kong Chung Loh.

According to a statement by the hospital, Kong was admitted to Ward 14 Neurosurgery (Level 1) at the hospital on Dec 5 after the public found that he had been left unattended for a few days in his residence at No 42-B, First Floor, Jalan Hua Kiew in Sibu.

He is believed to reside alone and is unable to provide clear and precise personal information due to health-related issues.

Since his admission, no relatives or family members have visited him, prompting the hospital to make a public appeal for assistance in locating his next-of-kin.

Efforts by the hospital to contact Kong’s family have been unsuccessful, and the public is urged to come forward with any information that may help identify and locate his relatives or family members.

The hospital can be reached by calling 084-238888 (ext 6113) and those with pertinent information are requested to contact the hospital at the earliest convenience.