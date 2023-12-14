Temenggong: SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4’s 60 years a ‘tapestry woven with memories’

SIBU (Dec 14): The 60th anniversary SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4 is a reflection of its adaptability and resilience in the face of change, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association president said the school’s past six decades was not just a timeline of its academic accomplishments but a “tapestry woven with memories, achievements and aspirations”.

“It is a testament to the values instilled, friendship forged and knowledge imparted within these classrooms that continue to echo in the achievements of its alumni,” he said when officiating the school’s 60th anniversary celebration yesterday.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us take a moment to express our gratitude to all those who contributed their time, knowledge and dedication to the school.”

Looking forward, Lau hoped the school would continue to be a beacon of knowledge, character building and holistic development for the leaders, innovators and change makers of tomorrow.

Earlier, he reminded the teachers that their active efforts have been instrumental in shaping the school’s legacy.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand, united in our pursuit of excellence in education, and in shaping a brighter future for the young minds entrusted to our care,” he said.

Lau also congratulated the school’s management, teachers, staff and the entire community for their unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds, fostering growth and upholding academic excellence over the years.

“Your tireless efforts have undoubtedly shaped countless futures and inspired generations of students,” he said.