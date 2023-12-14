Tiang: Use authorised PetrosNiaga dealers in Sibu for exchanges, don’t keep yellow cylinders at home

SIBU (Dec 14): Members of the public should use PetrosNiaga authorised dealers to exchange their yellow liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for red ones, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said there are eight authorised PetrosNiaga dealers in Sibu and they all accept yellow LPG cylinders.

“There will not impose additional charge, go to them, and do not keep the yellow gas cylinder at home or in stores because it is very dangerous,” he said.

He advised the public to visit PetrosNiaga’s official website for more details.

Authorised PetrosNiaga dealers in Sibu can be contacted on 013-7771266, 019-8153884, 019-8899955, 013-8308538, 013-8246070, 019-8893411, 019-5562599, or 013-569333.

Tiang also assured customers that there are enough red LPG cylinders in the market and no additional charge will be imposed for them.

Those who face issues can lodge a complaint via 1300-822-122.