15 trainees complete Sarawak Skills’ course on service, maintenance of EVs, HEVs

KUCHING (Dec 15): Fifteen trainees have completed a short course on ‘Electric Vehicles (EV) and Hybrid EV (HEV) Service and Maintenance’, run by Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions (Sarawak Skills).

The first batch comprises automotive workshop owners, engineers and technicians, who acquired the essential skills during the two-day programme held at the Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (Awisar) in Demak Laut Industrial Estate here.

At the closing ceremony today, Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri expressed gratitude to the participants for their commitment in advancing their expertise in the rapidly evolving field of EV and HEV service and maintenance.

“The course covers an overview of HEVs and EVs with a focus on working principles, technologies and safety working procedures around EVs/HEVs. There was also a session on EV/hybrid vehicle hazard management for emergency and recovery personnel.

“Throughout the two days, the practical sessions had enabled the participants to gain first-hand knowledge and skills in the aforementioned areas.

“Indeed, this programme will boost industry-relevant knowledge and skills for those involved in this industry, including engineers, supervisors and technicians,” he said.

Adding on, Hallman said Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University College (i-CATS) would establish a centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain technologies next year, in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and the state’s ongoing initiatives in carbon reduction emission.

He said a delegation from Sarawak Skills and i-CATS UC had recently visited four organisations in the People’s Republic of China to facilitate the transfer of relevant new technologies.

Hallman regarded this as a major milestone for Sarawak Skills together with i-CATS UC and their strategic partners in China towards contributing to the development of Sarawak, and Malaysia as a whole.

“In this respect, Sarawak Skills and i-CATS UC will be sending a team of instructors and lecturers to the organisations in China to jointly develop hydrogen-related training programmes and embark on research and development.

“A group of experts from Foshan Polytechnic will be coming to Sarawak Skills in Kuching to assist in the establishment of the centre of excellence in hydrogen supply chain technologies. This will go a long way towards ensuring the successful transfer of relevant new technologies.”

Sarawak Skills would also be establishing a certified training centre for HEVs, EVs and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles in Sarawak, said Hallman.

On the course, Hallman said due to numerous requests from various automotive centres and workshops, the training for the second batch would be run this January.

For more information, contact Awisar general manager Jaidil Yakop on 082-496280 / 019-8591370, or via email [email protected].

Alternatively, visit sarawakskills.edu.my.