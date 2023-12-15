Anwar: PM post will continue to be held by Malays

BANGI (Dec 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the post of Prime Minister in Malaysia will continue to be held by the Malays.

“Either from the government or the opposition bloc, the candidates will be Malay.

“So, let’s move forward, safeguard the rights of the people, and protect the interests of all citizens, all ethnicities, and all regions,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Al-Kauthar Mosque, Bandar Baru Bangi here today.

On Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s call for a constitutional amendment so that only the Malays can become prime minister, Anwar said there was no need for the Federal Constitution to be amended for the purpose.

“So far, there’s no need, no serious discussion,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal made the call following DAP veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang’s postings in his blog limkitsiang.com titled “Malaysian Constitution provides for a Malaysian Dream and not a mono-ethnic dream as it provides that a non-Malay can be a Prime Minister” dated Nov 30.

Meanwhile, Anwar also reminded the opposition bloc not to play issues that could create racial disharmony and disputes.

“Of course, the Federal Constitution has rules, and this is not an issue, and it has never been an issue. So, let’s not complicate things.

“And the same goes for the redelineation raised by the opposition. It’s a non-issue. They just want to create a dispute, make people more upset,” he said.

Anwar said the opposition bloc should focus on finding ways to strengthen the country’s economy and alleviate the burden on the people.

“Find other means to help boost the economy and alleviate the people’s burden. Don’t just keep causing trouble, aren’t you tired?” he added. – Bernama