Bandar Kuching MP raps Bersatu Youth chief for Malay-only PM call

KUCHING (Dec 15): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been taken to task for proposing the Federal Constitution be amended to restrict the post of prime minister exclusively to Malay Muslims.

According to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, the proposal not only goes against the founding spirit of the Constitution, but also the basic spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Such parochial thinking by such a politician from Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not just limit our country in our potential, but also further divide and create animosity among fellow Malaysians.

“Such narrow thinking and bigotry are also what is causing the widening gap of integration not just among races, but among the regions of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Does this mean that even Native Sabahans and Sarawakians cannot take top leadership of our country that we have identified as our own?” Yii said in a statement.

The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) national chief pointed out Malaysia was formed by three regions – Sabah, Sarawak, and Malaya – based on principles and rights entailed in MA63 that were integrated into the Federal Constitution.

He said such principles provided for multiethnic, multireligious, and multicultural Malaysian aspirations.

“I strongly believe it is the vision of our forefathers to build a country where every Malaysian child can dream, grow up, contribute, and take up leadership in our country.

“This includes the possibility of any Malaysian taking the top leadership as appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who in His Majesty’s judgment commands the confidence of the majority of the members of that House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) and be measured and judged by their abilities and contributions to this country we call our own,” he said.

He stressed “toxic politics” should be rejected not just citizens of the Borneo states, but all peace-loving Malaysians who continue to uphold the spirit of multiculturalism and wish to see an inclusive Malaysia that goes beyond sentiments that continue to divide.