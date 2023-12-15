Bomba Sarawak gets RM780,000 CSR funds in 2023 for awareness programmes

SIBU (Dec 15): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received RM780,000 in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from its collaborators this year.

Director Datu Khirudin Drahman said the funds were from Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

“When I first came in 2018, we only got RM130,000 from SEB during the CSR programme in Ba Kelalan.

“But this year, they can see the impact on the community, from the collaborative programme with the Fire and Rescue Department and other agencies,” he said at the 2023 Sungai Merah fire station appreciation ceremony last night.

Khirudin said Bomba has received solid support for the CSR programme, which focuses on the interests of the community.

He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bomba also carried out various frontline tasks, including distributing food baskets and vaccines.

“Our department is always at the forefront, in addition to being held in high esteem, which moves more and more people to become our collaborative partners,” he said.

During the event, Khirudin also presented certificates of appreciation to firefighters, members of the public, retired firefighters, and the media.

Among those present were Bomba Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie and Sungai Merah fire station chief Abdul Mutalib Ja’afar.