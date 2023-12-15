Bukit Assek rep to help facilitate exchange of MyGaz LPG cylinders to PetrosNiaga’s tomorrow

SIBU (Dec 15): The Bukit Assek Service Centre, together with a PetrosNiaga dealer Billion Commitment Sdn Bhd, will be at the Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, Brooke Drive here tomorrow from 9am to facilitate the exchange of the yellow MyGaz liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to PetrosNiaga’s red cylinders.

In informing this, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said a total of 60 PetrosNiaga’s LPG cylinders would be available for the exchange.

“This will be on a first-come-first-served basis and members of the public are to bring their own empty yellow (MyGaz) cylinders for exchange at the church.

“Kindly be advised that we only allow one-to-one cylinder exchange. The subsidised price of Petros LPG cylinders for household use remains at RM26.60 for self-collection.

“There will be no additional charges for the switching from yellow (MyGaz) to red (PetrosNiaga) cylinders,” he said, while advising the public to adhere to the conditions set by the dealers to facilitate the cylinders’ exchange.

“There are several conditions set by dealers, where they will not accept gas cylinders with expiry date next year (2024); they will only accept those expiring in 2025 and beyond.

“The dealers will also not accept burnt, resprayed, damaged, and rusty cylinders, as well as those still containing LPG.”

He said he was aware of rumours being circulated, including claims from Miri posted on social media, about dealers wanting the public to fork up certain amount of money for the cylinders’ exchange, in addition to claiming the deadline for exchange would be the end of this month.

“Upon learning this, I promptly contacted PetrosNiaga chief executive officer Charles Balang for clarification, and he confirmed that there were no such things.

“The deadline (for the exchange) is not the end of this month. According to him, three months is the target (deadline). The most important thing is to use up the gas inside the cylinder in order to exchange for a red cylinder.

“I would like to urge all families not to panic as the initial target deadline is by end of March 2024.

“The reason they set three months (deadline) is it is the normal cycle period for using up the LPG cylinders,” explained Chieng.

“Don’t panic, there are (still) many months to go; use up the gas inside the cylinders first, and then can go to PetrosNiaga’s dealers here to exchange.”

Cheng said depending on the need, his service centre would arrange another exercise to facilitate the exchange of the LPG cylinders.