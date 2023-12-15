Federal Court bins pre-Merdeka law that makes it a crime for men to entice married women for being unconstitutional

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): A decades-old law drawn up before Malaysia was formed and still exists today in the Penal Code was ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Court today, and struck out.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who chaired a five-judge panel that made the ruling, said Section 498 of the Penal Code — which punishes the act of men enticing married women with up to two years’ jail or fine or both — goes against Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“We hold that Section 498 is unconstitutional for the reason that it unlawfully discriminates only on the ground of gender which is violative of Article 8(2),” she said.

The other judges on the Bench were: Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah and Federal Court judges Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal, Datuk Abu Bakar Jais, Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil. — Malay Mail

