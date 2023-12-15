Foster good reading culture to build knowledgeable society, Bandar Kuching MP tells students

KUCHING (Dec 15): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has called on students to foster a good reading culture in order to build a knowledgeable society.

Speaking at the appreciation ceremony for high-achieving students at SMK Batu Lintang here yesterday, he advised them to continue having good reading habits even after stepping into society.

“Students should read a book at least every two weeks to find life insights and expand their knowledge from books.

“I would also like to encourage students to establish appropriate interpersonal networks, make new friends, learn from each other’s shining points, support and help each other, and even become talents in life.

“At the same time, self-discipline is also very important. Only with good self-discipline can you meet a better self,” he said.

On another note, Dr Yii congratulated the recipients for their achievements and offered his best wishes to those advancing their studies, urging them to continuously strive for self-improvement.

“Success has no end, but make yourself better than yourself tomorrow. I believe in the power of the young generation; they are the pillars of the country that will lead to the future.

“Excellent academic performance is important, but it does not mean everything. If you want to become a better version of yourself, you must improve yourself and change yourself.

“More importantly, you must broaden your horizons, strengthen your thinking, keep humility and good character, and you will be able to go further in your future career.”

Dr Yii also touched on the challenges faced by SMK Batu Lintang, including termite-infested library facilities, malfunctioning air-conditioning units, and limited parking spaces.

In this regard, he said his office had allocated a sum of RM75,4000 to the school to carry out repairs.