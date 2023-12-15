Jepak rep calls on organisations to hold more youth-focused activities

BINTULU (Dec 15): Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee calls on organisations to actively organise more activities, especially for the youth, to benefit the people in the community.

Speaking at the handover of minor rural project (MRP) funds to organisations here yesterday, he said the funds given must be utilised for the benefit of the community.

“We must not have the culture of getting government grants but not spending them,” he said.

A total of 54 organisations, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs), associations, and village development and safety committees (JKKKs), received grants totalling RM282,000.

Adding on, Iskandar said more community activities will strengthen unity and promote healthy activities among the youth.

“I urge JKKKs responsible for community halls not to restrict the youth from using them; be generous,” he said.

He also said that recipients of the grants should submit reports on their activities.

This documentation would serve as a reference for potential additional allocations in the future, he noted.

On a related matter, he mentioned that companies interested in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities could collaborate with active JKKKs or organisations.

He also welcomed a dialogue session to address and assist the community with certain issues.