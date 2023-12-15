Kapit landowners receive compensation cheques totalling RM3.1 mln

KAPIT (Dec 15): A total of 78 landowners here received cheques totalling RM3.1 million as compensation for their land.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi presented the cheques to the owners of land required for the proposed Nanga Kabah/SK Beguang/Sungai Song, Kapit (Phase 1) – Kapit sector road project – yesterday afternoon.

Nanta said the proposed 16.375km road project under the federal Ministry of Rural Development (KKLW) was approved many years ago.

It has now been tendered and work is expected to start early next year.

“After the road project on this side of Rajang River (Jalan Kanowit-Ngemah-Song-Kapit) was opened to the public a few years ago, since then the express boats stopped operations between Sibu and Kapit.

“People from the other side of Rajang River (opposite Kapit Town) find it difficult to travel and transport goods due to the absence of express boats. Upon completion of this proposed road, it will provide access and convenient transportation to those on the opposite side of Kapit across the Rajang River,” he explained.

Nanta said the proposed road project will eventually reach Kapit, when a bridge will be built across the Rajang River.

He said the Land and Survey Department is now looking for a suitable site to build the bridge.

Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan called on the landowners to support the road project.

“The road through their lands will develop their areas. This is the new beginning for us, the way to move forward to open up land for development,” he explained.