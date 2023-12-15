Lee: Hope for new Health Minister to expedite Miri Hospital upgrade

MIRI (Dec 15): Residents in northern Sarawak are counting on newly appointed Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to expedite the proposed upgrade of Miri Hospital into a regional hospital.

In voicing the wishes of the people, Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said this included upgrading existing facilities, in addition to increasing the number of specialist doctors and specialist treatment at the hospital.

“Upgrading the function of Miri Hospital as a regional hospital allows specialty and sub-specialty treatment to be offered here to meet the needs of patients in the northern region of Sarawak instead of having to go to Kuching for cardiology and cancer treatment.

“I don’t think it is excessive if we ask for the upgrading of Miri Hospital to regional hospital to provide services for the northern region, like in Kuching and Sibu,” he told reporters yesterday after inspecting the final touch-up of the new Miri City Health Clinic.

Lee hoped that Dr Dzulkefly would help push through this proposal in view of the burden of long-distance travel and expenses incurred by patients here needing specialist care in the state capital.

“It takes time and is very troublesome for all patients from the north of Sarawak including from Limbang, Lawas and Baram to be referred to Kuching,” he added.

On the Miri City Health Clinic located next to Miri Hospital, the Senadin assemblyman said it is targeted to be operational next month.

“All medical equipments have started to be brought in and installed at this clinic,” he said.

The RM26.5 million clinic is a Type 2 clinic and can accommodate 500 to 800 visitors a day. It is one of two Type 2 health clinics in the state, after the one in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

During the visit, Lee handed over 10 new wheelchairs to the clinic donated by his Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin branch.

” SUPP Senadin branch has purchased a total of 70 wheelchairs to be distributed to hospitals and other clinics in Miri,” he informed.

Also present were divisional health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman, Miri City Health Clinic head Dr Maurice Steve Utap, and Cr Jeffery Phang.