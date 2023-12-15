LKIM mulls building living quarters for foreign workers at Tanjung Bako port

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) is considering building living quarters at its Tanjung Bako fisheries port to accommodate foreign workers of fishing vessels.

Speaking in a press conference after launching the ice factory at the LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex here today, LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the plan was a move to boost the fisheries industry in Sarawak.

According to him, foreign workers have been living in their vessels in a dire condition.

“Most of these foreign workers live in boats and vessels. They sleep there, eat, shower, sleep and they cannot leave the pier.

“We plan to build the quarters at the port and currently we are working on this proposal which needs us to acquire another additional land here near the port because it has a large area,” he said.

He said there are 1,343 foreign workers working with local fishing vessels throughout Sarawak, with 870 in Kuching alone.

Muhammad Faiz added that providing amenities will enable the LKIM to monitor the welfare of the foreign workers as well as address manpower shortage in the fisheries sector as Malaysia relies on foreign workers to do the 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) job.

“Our young people are not into this 3D industry and working in this sector requires a highly skilled person.

“Young people often shun themselves from working in this industry. But we need them, especially those with highly skilled talent,” he added.