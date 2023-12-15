LKIM to close Bintawa fisheries port to fully utilise Tanjung Bako port

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) will close down the Bintawa fisheries port so that all fishermen here will land their catches at the Tanjung Bako fisheries port.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said despite having modern facilities, the Tanjung Bako port had been underutilised and had not achieved its target of becoming the hub for local boats and annual landed fish catches of 64,000 metric tonnes, with only 11,000.

“We are looking at ways to improve the current situation here at the Tanjung Bako Fisheries Port. We need to hold more engagement with the fishing vessel owners, boat owners and fishermen so that we can identify ways to help improve the fishing management here to be more systematic.

“We need to gear up efforts to encourage all fishing vessels and local boat owners to operate their fishing.

“I also was made to understand that one of the factors on why they refused to use this port was due to their financial situation,” he told a press conference during a working visit to the LKIM Tanjung Bako Fishery Complex here today.

Muhammad Faiz added that the Tanjung Bako fisheries port was built to replace the old Bintawa fisheries port, but noted that fishing vessels still land their catches at the Bintawa port.

However, he said any move to close down the Bintawa port would be discussed with all fishermen in villages here.

“We plan that there will be no more vessels landing fish will be carried out at Bintawa port.

“We will close down the port so that fishermen will land their catch here (Tanjung Bako port),” he said.