Lukanisman: Media, key opinion leaders vital in highlighting Malaysia as healthcare destination

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Media practitioners and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) support played a pivotal role in highlighting Malaysia’s attributes as a healthcare destination on the global stage.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the media and KOLs also played a crucial role as advocates in championing and fostering ongoing awareness about Malaysia’s healthcare offerings.

“By conducting public awareness campaigns and implementing education programmes, we can empower individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and make informed decisions.

“Recognising this importance, the Ministry of Health has identified health education and promotion as one of the key strategic pillars in the recently launched Health White Paper,” he said in his opening remarks at the Medical Travel Media Awards (MTMA) 2023 here last night.

Lukanisman said MTMA 2023, organised by Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is to honour the outstanding work of media professionals, content creators, and KOLs in crafting compelling stories about healthcare travel in Malaysia.

MTMA, since its inception in 2019, has evolved into a global competition as it continues to celebrate narratives that showcase diverse perspectives within Malaysia’s vibrant healthcare landscape.

With over 400 entries across eight countries, including Malaysia, eight international journalists and influencers emerged triumphant at MTMA 2023, each earning prestigious accolades and substantial cash prizes totalling over RM100,000.

Alongside these individual accolades, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Liputan6 from Indonesia were recognised with the prestigious ‘Best Medical Travel Editorial Team of the Year Award’, for the local and international categories respectively.

Also, four Bernama journalists from the Features and Issues Desk, along with Bernama TV were nominated among the top finalists this year.

Meanwhile, MHTC chief executive officer, Dr Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar said the diverse submissions from countries such as Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore and the United States of America this year, showcase MHTC’s accomplishment in establishing Malaysia as a leader in healthcare travel.

“As of October, this year, the industry has achieved over RM1.7 billion in revenue, surpassing the initial target set for 2023. We are optimistic that we will achieve RM2.0 billion by the end of this year, two years ahead of our initial projection, setting a new record high for the industry.

“…this achievement would not have been possible without the commitment of the media and influencers, who both play equal important roles in rebuilding and spreading awareness about the Malaysia Healthcare brand,” he said. — Bernama